Ultimo Stadio – Dall’Ara Stadium of Bologna

Europa League is coming to its fifth match day and Salzburg will face Bologna at Dall’Ara Stadium on thursday, 26th of November. Here the story of the rossoblù arena.

Bologna-Salzburg: the story of Dall’Ara Stadium

Renato Dall’Ara Stadium is the home of Bologna team: the arena was inaugurated in 1927 and was previously known as Stadio Littoriale. It has a historical interest: indeed, it was one of the first stadiums to incorporate the stands into the architecture (an innovation that later became the model for stadiums all around the world).

It was named after Renato Dall’Ara (1892-1964), an Italian entrepreneur and beloved president of the rossoblù club. The stadium is located in the Porto-Saragozza district, about 3.5 km from the city center, and has around 36.000 seats. Thanks to its national importance, the stadium hosted some matches of the Italy footbal team. It also held some games of 1934 and 1990 FIFA World Cup, that took place in Italy.

A section of the arena is also known as “Curva Bulgarelli“: it is named after Giacomo Bulgarelli, the historic captain of Bologna that wore the colours of the team from 1959 to 1975. Another iconic part of Dall’Ara Stadium is the Maratona Tower. With a height of 42 meters, the tower is considered as a real symbol of the arena and of the entire city.

Finally, the stadium of Bologna is also used for events and concerts of very popular singers such as Lou Reed, Elton John, Lucio Dalla, Eric Clapton, Vasco Rossi, Depeche Mode, U2 and R.E.M.

Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! SEGUICI

Continua a leggere le notizie di 1000 Cuori Rossoblu e segui la nostra pagina Facebook