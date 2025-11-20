The Cities of Europa League: Welcome to Bologna!

Welcome to Bologna, a town that charms visitors with its endless porticoes, towers, and incredible culinary tradition. We created this simple guide for our international friends that will come to Bologna to see Europa League, hoping that it will be useful!

“Bulåggna” as we call it in dialect, is known by three affectionate nicknames. The first is “la Dotta” (the Learned) for its ancient university, “la Rossa” (the Red) for the color of its roofs, and “la Grassa” (the Fat) for its rich gastronomy. Now let’s discover more about the history of this wonderful city.

Bologna: the history of the city

The history of Bologna has its roots in ancient times. Founded by the Etruscans under the name of Felsina in the 6th century BC, the city was later conquered by the Celts and then by the Romans, who renamed it Bononia. The current name “Bologna” derives from the Latin name.

Bologna is known for its University, the Alma Mater Studiorum which was founded in 1088 and it’s the oldest university in the Western world. Important scientists and intellectuals such as Ulisse Aldrovandi, Nicolaus Copernicus, Giovanni Pascoli, Pier Paolo Pasolini studied here.

Bologna: the things you shall not miss, starting from Piazza Maggiore

The beating heart of Bologna is undoubtedly Piazza Maggiore. The square is one of the largest in Europe, measuring 115 meters long and 60 meters wide. During the summer, the square becomes a completely free open-air cinema thanks to the contribution of the Cineteca of Bologna.

In Piazza Maggiore you will find the Basilica of San Petronio and for sure you will easily notice that the facade is still unfinished. There is no definite reason for that, but according to some old stories, the original design for the Basilica wanted San Petronio to be taller than St. Peter’s in Rome. The idea was not accepted by the Pope, who stopped the construction work.

Inside San Petronio: The Last Judgment and the longest sundial in the world

Inside the Basilica there is the famous painting “Il Giudizio Universale” by Giovanni da Modena. The painting follows Dante’s narrative in the Divine Comedy and has been considered “religiously offensive” because the prophet Muhammad is depicted in hell.

For this reason, you will find many police officers at the entrance to the Basilica, and you will undergo a quick security check before entering. Inside San Petronio, there is also the longest sundial in the world, measuring 66.8 m.

Fontana del Nettuno and Casa Lucio Dalla

A few steps away is the Fountain of Neptune (we also call it “Al Zigant”, The Giant), created by the Flemish artist Jean Boulogne (Giambologna) between 1563 and 1566.

As you stroll through Piazza Maggiore, take a moment to listen to the song “Piazza Grande” by Lucio Dalla, one of the most important songwriters in Italy, born in Bologna (and a big fan of Bologna FC too).

You can also visit his home, which is just 5 minutes from Piazza Maggiore, but you have to book the visit in advance. And please remember: do not cross the square, also called “crescentone,” diagonally or you’ll never graduate!

Bologna: the Two Towers and Giardini Margherita

The visit to Bologna wouldn’t be complete without admiring its two towers: the Garisenda and the Asinelli. The latter, almost 97 meters high, can be climbed to enjoy a breathtaking view of the city and the surrounding hills, but unfortunately, it is currently closed for renovation.

If it’s a sunny day, you should definitely go to Giardini Margherita, perhaps for a picnic. The park covers 26 hectares of land and is the ideal place to relax, away from the chaos of the city.

Opened in 1876, during the Fascist era “I Gardens” (as we call it in slang) were transformed into a zoo that housed flamingos, cranes, swans, and even lions. Fortunately, there are no longer any wild animals in cages, and the only animals you can see are the turtles and carp swimming freely in the lake that runs alongside the park.

The porticoes and San Luca

Getting lost under the porticoes is an experience that you must do: stretching for 62 kilometers, they are the symbol of the city and offer shelter from the rain. They were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021. The most impressive portico is undoubtedly the one of San Luca, which is 3.8 km long.

The starting point is at the “Arco del Meloncello”, near Renato Dall’Ara Stadium. Once you’re here you can start climbing the 666 steps to the Santuario of San Luca. If you don’t want to go up by foot, there is also a little train, “San Luca Express”, that connects Piazza Maggiore directly to the Sanctuary of San Luca.

You should know that San Luca is extremely special for people born in Bologna. When we come back from a long journey and see the Sanctuary on the hill, we think: «Ohh, finally, I’m home».

The flavors of Bologna: tortellini, tagliatelle and much more (even for vegans)

There are so many typical dishes from Bologna. Let’s start with tortellini, little gems of egg pasta filled with meat, traditionally served in broth.

Other special dishes are Lasagne and tagliatelle al ragù, two foods that have made Bologna famous all over the world. And please be aware that “spaghetti alla Bolognese” doesn’t exist! And everytime a bolognese reads that on a menu, his heart breaks into a million pieces.

Among other popular foods, the typical cold cut is mortadella, which is excellent when eaten with fried crescentine. Another traditional dish is cotoletta alla bolognese (or Cotoletta Petroniana), a slice of fried meat covered with ham and cheese.

As you may have noticed, Bolognese cuisine is mainly based on meat. However, vegetarian and vegan friends, do not fear! There are incredible restaurants in Bologna that offer traditional recipes in vegan versions, such as Zem Bistrot.

