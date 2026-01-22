Celtic fans’ incredible tribute in Bologna

There are times when football reminds itself its true nature of vehicle for knowledge and values. Or perhaps we tend to forget it, because sports truly belong to everyone, even if it might seem like a cliché. Fortunately, however, there are people who show everyone the right path with simple, but certainly not obvious, gestures. No one, before the Celtic fans, had ever honored the Partisans from Bologna, who fought and died to create the Italy of today, the world of the future. Or at least no one had ever done so in an organized and purposeful way. And no one had asked them to; the occasion wasn’t special.

These men simply reminded us that football makes you travel not just with body but, most importantly, with soul. Passion moves, and with it, a people full of values, who often seize the opportunity to visit a new place, leaving a mark that should never be forgotten.

The true fans ‘ nature

In Europe, this phenomenon is even more amplified. Fans of all kinds have come to our city: from Borussia’s Yellow Wall that destroyed Dall’Ara‘s bathrooms to the cheerful, calm, yet passionate Freiburg fans. Then, today, Scottish supporters have surpassed themselves in their moving simplicity. After all, the way fans move in “opponent” cities says a lot about who they are. And it reminds us that, in our own small way, we can choose which side of history we’re on. Like the Partisans, like those who pay tribute to them and remind us that someone had the courage to fight to change the world.

Thank you, Scottish friends, thank you for this gesture that may allow someone to think. But the best thing, ultimately, is that you didn’t do it with that intent. We want you to know that Bologna’s citizens appreciate your homage, in the name of a more positive football environment.

