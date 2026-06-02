Tedesco – La favola di un tifoso del Fenerbahçe che vive a Bologna (Turkish & english version)

Dostluk birçok farklı yolla filizlenebilir. Spor bu yolların başında gelir; hayatımıza olumlu anlamda müdahale eden, her ne kadar klişe görünse de büyüleyici bir köprüdür. Derken, bir futbol maçının ya da koskoca bir sezonun getirdiği o sevinçler ve hayal kırıklıkları, tamamen size ait duygulara dönüşür. Arkadaşınızın desteklediği takım sizinki olmasa bile; tatlı atışmalara, galibiyetin coşkusuna ve mağlubiyetin hüznüne empatiyle ortak olursunuz. Bu röportaj, Domenico Tedesco ’nun İstanbul’da, Boğaz’ın sularında ve özellikle de geçtiğimiz sezon çalıştırdığı Fenerbahçe’deki deneyimlerini yansıtıyor.

Onun hakkında konuşan ve başarılarını anlatanlar, sarı-lacivertli kulübün sadık taraftarları. Türk kulübünün eski teknik direktörüne internette gösterilen bu sevgi seli, kimseyi kayıtsız bırakmadı. Sayısız Sarı-Lacivertli taraftar, sosyal medyada Tedesco’ya şükranlarını sunmak ve ona iyi dileklerde bulunmak için adeta bir yarışa girdi. Tedesco, Fenerbahçe taraftarının gönlünü kazanarak arkasında silinmez ve derin bir iz bıraktı.

Bizi bir başkasına bağlayan sevgi, mantığın ötesine geçer: Zihnimizi yönlendiren o belirsiz, hareketsiz ama yaşayan alana hatıralar aşılanır. Her iki tarafın da ana dili olmayan üçüncü bir dilde, daha kim olduğumuzdan ya da kim olmak istediğimizden bile bahsetmeden önce futbol üzerine yapılan sohbetler… Kaçan bir golün getirdiği hayal kırıklığı ya da atılan bir golün coşkusu… Artık neredeyse ortak bir dile dönüşen, o üçüncü dili de geliştiren taktiksel analizler… Bilgisayar başında yaşanan, o aniden patlayan saf ve coşkulu sevinçlerle bölünen uçsuz bucaksız sessizlikler…

Tedesco: Bir Türkiye Hikayesi

İlk soru: Sayın Tedesco’nun takımınız Fenerbahçe’deki çalışmaları hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz?

«Bence takımla çok iyi bir iş çıkardı. Benfica’ya elendiğimiz Şampiyonlar Ligi play-off maçının ardından Mourinho görevden ayrılmış ve 18 Eylül 2025’te Benfica’nın başına geçmişti; Tedesco ise sezon ortasında geldi. Kadroyu kendisi kuramamıştı ve takım fiziksel olarak hiç de iyi durumda değildi. Başlarda çok ama çok zorlandık; bu yüzden bazı Fenerbahçe taraftarları onun bizim seviyemizde olmadığını ve iyi bir hoca olmadığını söylemeye başladı.»

Peki gerçek neydi? Futbolda asla tanınmayan o “zaman” mı?

«Daha sonra, bu süreçte takıma alışma fırsatı ve zamanı bulan Tedesco, hem taktiksel hem de fiziksel olarak takımı geliştirdi. Yükselişe geçtik ve iyi oynamaya başladık. Bu durum kış transfer dönemine kadar sürdü; ancak o dönemde kendimizi aniden bir forvetimiz bile olmadan bulduk. Yerlerine kimseyi almadan hem En-Nesyri’yi hem de Durán’ı sattık.»

Sadece bir taraftar için değil, genel olarak tüm sporseverler için rahatsız edici bir durum. Bir kulübün iyi yönetilmediğini fark etmek, o takımı destekleyenler için iki kat daha ağır bir darbedir. İşte aidiyet ve sportif inandırıcılık sorgulanmaya başladığında, o çekingen protestolar da fitillenmiş olur. Sezon nasıl devam etti?

Röportaj (interview)

«Şunu özellikle belirtmek isterim ki, yaşanan kötü dönemlerin faturası Tedesco’ya kesilemez; bu asla onun suçu değildi. Elinden gelenin en iyisini yaptı ve Fenerbahçe için sonuna kadar mücadele etti. Sorunlar tam da Avrupa Ligi’ndeki Nottingham Forest maçı döneminde başladı (Fenerbahçe deplasmanda 1-2 kazandı ancak son 16 play-off ilk maçını evinde 0-3 kaybetti). Škriniar sakatlandı; ayrıca Asensio ve diğer önemli oyuncularımızdan da mahrum kaldık. Adeta bir acil durum moduna geçtik ama ben ne takım içinde ne de Tedesco’da hiçbir zaman ciddi bir yönetim krizi hissetmedim. YouTube’da, hocanın görevine son verildiğinde taraftarların havalimanına akın ettiğini gösteren videolar var; herkes ağlıyordu ya da kulübün bu kararıyla büyük bir hayal kırıklığı yaşıyordu.»

Yolları ayırmak gibi radikal bir karar nasıl alındı?

«Tedesco çok mütevazı bir teknik adam ve insan. Mourinho ile arasındaki fark çok netti: Portekizli hoca her zaman hakemlerden ya da kendisinden bahsederdi, Tedesco ise sürekli, ‘Diğer takımların ne yaptığı ya da etrafımızda ne olduğu umurumda değil; ben takımım için en iyisini yapmaya çalışıyorum, hakemlerle ilgilenmiyorum, tamamen sahaya ve Fenerbahçe’ye odaklandım’ demeyi severdi. Galatasaray’a karşı net ve ağır bir derbi mağlubiyeti (3-0) aldığımızda, kulübün bir günah keçisine ihtiyacı vardı. Tedesco kibar ve sakin bir adam. Tüm zorluklara rağmen bize futbolu sevdirdi. Bir insan olarak onu çok seviyorum ve futbol anlayışı olarak da takımımıza çok şey kattı. Bologna’yı yakından tanıyorum çünkü orada yaşıyorum ve taraftarını biliyorum. Tedesco’nun tüm yaz boyunca çalışmasına ve takımı kendi istediği gibi kurmasına izin verin: Sizi hem eğlendirecek hem de zirveye ortak edecektir.»

Son Söz

Son olarak; saha içi taktiklerin veya iletişim stratejilerinin ötesinde, Domenico Tedesco hakkındaki şahsi fikrinizi tamamen özgürce ifade etmenizi istesem?

«O, her şeyden önce dürüst ve samimi bir insan. Modern futbolda artık sadece skorlara bakılıyor ama arkasında bıraktığı insanlık ve taraftarla kurduğu o sessiz bağ, şampiyonluklardan çok daha kalıcı. Keşke ona hak ettiği zaman tanınsaydı.

Domenico Tedesco, her Fenerbahçe taraftarının kalbinde hiçbir zaman tam anlamıyla bitmeyecek, yarım kalmış bir aşk hikayesi olarak yaşayacak. İstanbul’a ilk ayak bastığında, havalimanında yapayalnız karşılanan; ‘büyük takım hocası değil, Fenerbahçe’nin kalibresine yakışmaz’ denilerek şüpheyle bakılan o adam, giderken arkasından gözyaşı dökülen bir kahramana dönüştü. Üstelik sadece sarı-lacivertli renklere gönül verenlerin değil, rakip takım taraftarlarının da saygısını kazandı. Çünkü o, kaotik ve gergin Türk futbol iklimine uzun zamandır özlemini duyduğumuz zarafeti, kibarlığı ve saf saygıyı getirmişti.

Tedesco, Fenerbahçe’nin başına geçtiğinde adeta bir ateşten gömlek giydi. Önünde Jose Mourinho tarafından kurulmuş, kendi dokunuşunu yapamadığı bir kadro vardı. Dahası, kulüp başkanının koltukta kalıp kalmayacağının bile belirsiz olduğu (ki nitekim daha sonra yönetim değişti) idari bir krizin tam ortasına adım attı. Bir teknik direktör için kabul edilmesi en zor, en riskli senaryolardan biri buydu: Yaz kampı geçirilmemiş, sezona sallantılı başlamış bir takım ve şampiyonluktan başka hiçbir sonucu başarı saymayan, sabırsız bir camia…

Fakat Tedesco kaçmadı. Önce darmadağın olmuş takımı ayağa kaldırdı, ardından bizlere yeniden hayal kurmayı öğretti. Saha kenarındaki o sorumluluk alan, bahanelerin arkasına sığınmayan duruşu ve taktiksel dehasıyla çevirdiği maçları izledikçe, hepimiz gururla ‘İşte bizim teknik direktörümüz!’ demeye başladık.»

Fenerbahçe’de Yarım Kalan Bir Sevda: Domenico Tedesco

«Ara transfer döneminde yapılan hamlelerle şampiyonluk yürüyüşümüzün perçinleneceğine inancımız tamdı. N’Golo Kanté ve Mattéo Guendouzi takviyeleriyle orta sahamız bir dinamo gibi işlemeye başlamıştı; tek eksiğimiz bizi gol yağmuruna tutacak o elit santrfordu. Ne yazık ki, o son eksik hiçbir zaman tamamlanamadı.

Belki derinlemesine, sayfalarca sürecek bir futbol analizi yapmıyorum ama Tedesco’nun bu takıma kattığı karakteri, sahadaki taktiksel olgunlaşmayı ve oyundaki felsefi gelişimi en yalın futbol izleyicisi bile çıplak gözle görebilirdi. Fenerbahçe’den ayrılışı (ya da daha doğru bir ifadeyle kovuluşu) saha içi yetersizlikten değil, tamamen ağır bir Galatasaray derbisi mağlubiyetinin faturası ve kaçan şampiyonluğun ardından camiaya sunulması gereken acil bir “kurban” arayışından ibaretti.

Aynı zamanda bir Bologna taraftarı olarak, Tedesco’nun şehrimize ve kulübümüze gelişini çok büyük bir şans ve dönüm noktası olarak görüyorum. Bologna onunla harika bir ivme yakalayacaktır. Ancak bir yanım her zaman eksik ve biliyorum ki… Domenico Tedesco’yu yeniden Kadıköy’de, Fenerbahçe’nin başında göreceğim o günü her zaman içimde bir umutla bekleyeceğim.»

English version

Friendship can be born in many ways. Sports can help, and it’s seen as a cliché, intruding positively into our lives. And then those joys or disappointments of a football match and an entire season become emotions that belong to you. Empathetically participating in the teasing, the victory, the defeat. Even if the team your friend supports isn’t yours. This interview reflects Domenico Tedesco’s experiences on the Bosphorus Strait, in Istanbul and specifically at Fenerbahçe, the club he managed this past season.

Those who speak about him and describe his exploits are loyal fans of ‘Fener’, the iconic yellow and navy blue club. The outpouring of affection online for the now former coach of the Turkish club has left no one indifferent. A disproportionate number of Sarı Lacivertliler (yellow and blue in Turkish) have taken to social media to express their gratitude and wish Tedesco well. A coach who has left a strong and indelible impression on the Fenerbahçe fans, earning them their favor.

The affection that binds us to another person transcends reason: in that undefined and immobile—but living—space that guides our thoughts, memories are grafted. Chats in a third language, different from both our native languages, talking about football, even before who we are or who we would like to be. The discouragement or elation at a missed goal or a scored one. Sports analysis that improves the language of the third language, now almost shared. The interminable silences in front of the computer that explode in pure and euphoric celebrations.

Tedesco: a Turkish history

Initial question: What do you think of Mr. Tedesco’s work at your team, Fenerbahçe?

«I think he’s been very good with our team, considering he arrived midway through the season, after Mourinho left following the Champions League playoff loss to Benfica (he moved to Benfica on September 18, 2025). Tedesco arrived at our club without having had the chance to contribute to the squad, and we weren’t physically fit. At the beginning, we struggled and struggled, which is why some Fenerbahçe fans started saying he wasn’t at our level and wasn’t a good coach.»

What is reality? The time that is never granted?

«Subsequently, Tedesco (who in the meantime had the opportunity and time to get used to the team) made improvements both tactically and physically. We grew and started playing well. This continued until the winter transfer window, when we suddenly found ourselves without a striker. We sold both En-Nesyri and Durán without replacing them.»

Disturbing not only from the perspective of the fan, but also for any sports fan in general. Realizing that a club isn’t performing well is a double blow for those who support their team. This is where the timid protests begin, which continue into questions of belonging and sporting credibility. How did the season continue?

The interview

«I want to point out that the bad times weren’t Tedesco’s fault: it was never his fault. He gave his best and did his best for Fenerbahçe. The problems began around the time of the Europa League match against Nottingham Forest (Fenerbahçe won 1-2 away, but lost the first leg of the playoffs for the round of 16 0-3). We lost Skriniar to injury, and we also had Asensio and other players out with injuries. We found ourselves in a state of emergency, but I never experienced any serious difficulties within the team, nor within Tedesco. There are videos on YouTube showing many fans rushing to the airport when the coach was relieved of his duties; everyone cried or felt disappointed by the club’s decision.»

How did such a drastic decision as dismissal come about?

«Tedesco is a very humble coach and person. The difference with Mourinho was clear: the Portuguese always talked about referees or himself, Tedesco loved to repeat, ‘I don’t care what other teams do or what happens around us, I try to do the best for my team, I don’t care about the referees, I’m totally focused on the pitch and on Fenerbahçe.’ When we lost the derby in a clear and brutal way against Galatasaray (3-0), the club needed a scapegoat. Tedesco is a kind and calm guy. He made us enjoy ourselves, despite the difficulties. I like him as a person and he has done well for our team football-wise. I know Bologna because I live there and I know the fans. Let Tedesco work all summer and build the team with him: he will make you have fun and compete.»

The first-person narrative

Ultimately, I ask you to express, beyond the tactics on the pitch or the communication strategy, your opinion on Domenico Tedesco, freely.

«Domenico Tedesco will forever remain an unfinished love story in the heart of every Fenerbahçe fan. When he first set foot in Istanbul, landing at the airport completely alone, he was met with skepticism, dismissed by many who claimed, ‘he is not a big-team manager; he doesn’t fit Fenerbahçe’s stature.’ Yet, he transformed into a manager sent off with tears. He won the respect not only of the Yellow-Navy faithful but also of rival fans, because he brought something long missed to the chaotic climate of Turkish football: elegance, kindness, and pure respect.

When Tedesco took the helm at Fenerbahçe, he essentially stepped into a baptism of fire. He inherited a squad built by Jose Mourinho, meaning he had no hand in its creation. Furthermore, he accepted the job at a time of administrative crisis, when even the president’s re-election was shrouded in uncertainty (and indeed, the board changed later on). This was arguably one of the most difficult and risky scenarios for any manager to walk into: a team he hadn’t taken through pre-season, a shaky start to the campaign, and a fanbase that accepts absolutely nothing less than a championship.»

An Unfinished Love Story at Fenerbahçe: Domenico Tedesco

«Yet, Tedesco did not back down. First, he galvanized a fragmented squad, and then, he taught us how to believe again. As we witnessed his accountable demeanor on the touchline, never hiding behind excuses, and his tactical brilliance in turning matches around, we proudly began to say, ‘This is our manager.’

By the winter transfer window, we genuinely believed we were marching toward the title. With the additions of N’Golo Kanté and Mattéo Guendouzi, our midfield began to run like a powerhouse; our only missing piece was an elite striker to crown it all with a rain of goals. Unfortunately, that final piece never arrived.

One does not need to be a tactical guru to see what he accomplished; the character he instilled in the team and the structural growth on the pitch were obvious to even the most casual football observer. His sacking from Fenerbahçe was not due to a lack of footballing merit. It was entirely the fallout of a crushing Galatasaray derby defeat, a textbook case of needing a sacrifice after a missed championship.

As a Bologna fan as well, I consider Tedesco’s arrival at our city and club to be a massive privilege and a turning point. Bologna will undoubtedly thrive under his guidance. Yet, a part of me will always feel incomplete, and I know this for certain: I will fondly await the day I see Domenico Tedesco back at Kadıköy, leading Fenerbahçe once again.»

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